Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 2:36AM PDT until March 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 10 AM to 9 PM PDT

Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 PM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power

outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles.

Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other

lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of

motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile

vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of

sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing

dust which could drastically reduce visibility.