Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 9:13PM PDT until March 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph,
becoming southwest.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire and San Diego County Valleys.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.