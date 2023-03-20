Wind Advisory issued March 20 at 9:13PM PDT until March 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60
mph expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing dust and sand may locally
reduce visibility at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.