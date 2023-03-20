Winter Storm Warning issued March 20 at 1:46PM PDT until March 22 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Snowfall of 3 to 10 inches expected

between 4000-5000 ft, 1 to 2 feet between 5000-6000 ft, 2 to 5

ft between 6000-700 ft, and 5+ ft above 7000 ft. Winds gusting

as high as 85 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will be around 5500 feet

early Tuesday, then rise to 6000-6500 feet late Tuesday morning.

The snow level will then fall Tuesday evening and overnight to

around 4000 feet by early Wednesday morning. The snow level will

then fluctuate around 4500 feet for Wednesday afternoon and

evening.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.