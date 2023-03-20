Winter Storm Warning issued March 20 at 1:46PM PDT until March 22 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow expected. Several inches of snow are
expected between 4000-5000 ft, 1 to 2 ft expected between
5000-6000 ft, 3 to 4 ft between 5000-6000 ft, locally 4+ ft
above 6000 ft. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will be 6000-6500 ft Tuesday
during the day, falling to 5500 ft Tuesday night, and 4000-4500
ft by early Wednesday. The snow level will then fluctuate
around 4500 feet for Wednesday afternoon and evening.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.