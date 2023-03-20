Winter Storm Warning issued March 20 at 4:56AM PDT until March 22 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Snowfall of 1 to 2 feet from 5000 to
6000 feet, 2 to 4 feet from 6000 to 7500 feet, and locally 4
feet or more on the higher peaks is expected. Winds gusting as
high as 80 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will fall to around 4500
feet early Tuesday, then rise to 6500 feet late Tuesday morning.
The snow level will then fall Tuesday afternoon and night to
around 4000 feet by early Wednesday morning. The snow level will
then fluctuate around 4500 feet for Wednesday afternoon and
evening.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.