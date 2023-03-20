Winter Storm Warning issued March 20 at 4:56AM PDT until March 22 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow expected. Snowfall of 1 to 2 feet from

5500 to 6500 feet, 2 to 3 feet from 6500 to 7500 feet, and

locally 4 feet or more on the higher peaks is expected. Winds

gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will fall to around 5000

feet early Tuesday, then rise to 7000 feet late Tuesday morning.

The snow level will then fall Tuesday afternoon and night to

around 4000 feet by early Wednesday morning. The snow level will

then fluctuate around 4500 feet for Wednesday afternoon and

evening..

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.