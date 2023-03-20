Winter Storm Warning issued March 20 at 9:40PM PDT until March 22 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow expected. Several inches of snow are

expected between 4000-5000 ft, 1 to 2 ft expected between 5000-

6000 ft, 3 to 4 ft between 5000-6000 ft, locally 4+ ft above

6000 ft. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will be 6000-6500 ft

Tuesday during the day, falling to 5500 ft Tuesday night, and

4000-4500 ft by early Wednesday. The snow level will then

fluctuate around 4500 feet for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.