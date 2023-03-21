High Wind Warning issued March 21 at 2:39AM PDT until March 22 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, Santa Ana Mountains
and Foothills, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County
Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…South winds will turn southwest and
weaken temporarily after frontal passage late morning, then
increase from the southwest once again in the evening but not
quite as strong as the morning winds.
Use caution if you must drive.