High Wind Warning issued March 21 at 2:39AM PDT until March 22 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, Santa Ana Mountains

and Foothills, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County

Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…South winds will turn southwest and

weaken temporarily after frontal passage late morning, then

increase from the southwest once again in the evening but not

quite as strong as the morning winds.

Use caution if you must drive.