today at 10:42 AM
Published 2:39 AM

High Wind Warning issued March 21 at 2:39AM PDT until March 22 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 85 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys. Areas near the desert
foothills in the Lucerne Valley could see damaging wind gusts
over 80 mph.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to noon PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty southwest to west winds will continue
for late tonight into Wednesday, but not quite as strong.
Use caution if you must drive.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

