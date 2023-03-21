High Wind Warning issued March 21 at 9:13PM PDT until March 22 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Through noon PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty southwest to west winds will

continue for late tonight into Wednesday, but not quite as

strong.

Use caution if you must drive.