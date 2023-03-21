High Wind Warning issued March 21 at 9:13PM PDT until March 22 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Through noon PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty southwest to west winds will
continue for late tonight into Wednesday, but not quite as
strong.
Use caution if you must drive.