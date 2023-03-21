Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 1:22PM MST until March 22 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Kofa, Yuma, Central La Paz County,
Southeast Yuma County and Gila River Valley. In California,
Salton Sea, Southeastern Imperial County, Western Imperial
County and Imperial Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MST /3 AM PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.