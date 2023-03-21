Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 2:55AM PDT until March 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take action to secure trash cans…lawn
furniture…and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects.
Boaters in should use extreme caution when venturing onto area
lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will make the lake
water rough and hazardous…and may result in high waves which
may tip or swamp smaller craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.