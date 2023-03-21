Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 8:48PM PDT until March 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…Wind Advisory in effect until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take action to secure trash cans…lawn

furniture…and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.