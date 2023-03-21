Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 8:48PM PDT until March 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…Wind Advisory in effect until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take action to secure trash cans…lawn
furniture…and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.