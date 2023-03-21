Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 9:29AM PDT until March 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM PDT this evening.
For the Wind Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other
lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of
motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile
vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of
sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing
dust which could drastically reduce visibility.