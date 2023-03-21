Winter Storm Warning issued March 21 at 1:36PM PDT until March 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 10
inches between 4000-5000 ft, 1 to 2 feet between 5000-6000 ft, 2
to 3 feet between 6000-7000 feet, and 4+ feet above 7000 feet.
Winds gusting to 60 to 70 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will fall to around 5000 feet
for late this afternoon and 4000 feet for late tonight. The snow
level will then fluctuate around 4500 feet for Wednesday
afternoon and evening. Periods of heavy snow expected tonight
into Wednesday, with more light to moderate snow showers
expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.