Winter Storm Warning issued March 21 at 1:36PM PDT until March 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet
from 5500-6500 ft, 2 to 3 feet above 6500 feet. Winds gusting
as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will fall to around 5500
feet for late this afternoon and 4000 feet for late tonight. The
snow level will then fluctuate around 4500 feet for Wednesday
afternoon and evening. Periods of snow showers are expected into
Thursday morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.