Winter Storm Warning issued March 21 at 3:34AM PDT until March 22 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Snowfall of 1 to 2 feet from 5000 to

6000 feet, 2 to 4 feet from 6000 to 7500 feet, and more than 4

feet on the higher peaks is expected. Winds gusting as high as

90 mph on the lower desert slopes of mountains.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will be rise to near 7000

feet this morning, then fall to around 5000 feet for late this

afternoon and 4000 feet for late tonight. The snow level will

then fluctuate around 4500 feet for Wednesday afternoon and

evening.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.