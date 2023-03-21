Winter Storm Warning issued March 21 at 3:34AM PDT until March 22 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Snowfall of 1 to 2 feet from 5500 to

6500 feet, 2 to 3 feet from 6500 to 7500 feet, and locally 4

feet or more on the higher peaks is expected. Winds gusting as

high as 75 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will be rise to near 7000

feet this morning, then fall to around 5500 feet for late this

afternoon and 4000 feet for late tonight. The snow level will

then fluctuate around 4500 feet for Wednesday afternoon and

evening.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.