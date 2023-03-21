Winter Storm Warning issued March 21 at 9:18PM PDT until March 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2

feet from 5500-6500 ft, 2 to 3 feet above 6500 feet. Winds

gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will fall to around 4000

feet late tonight. The snow level will then fluctuate around

4500 feet for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Periods of snow

showers are expected into Thursday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.