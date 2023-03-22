Winter Storm Warning issued March 22 at 1:14PM PDT until March 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will mostly fluctuate around
4500 feet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.