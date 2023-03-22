Winter Storm Warning issued March 22 at 4:38AM PDT until March 23 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches from 5000 to 6000 feet, 8 to 12 inches from 6000 to 7500

feet, with 12 to 18 inches on the highest peaks. Winds gusting

as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will mostly fluctuate between

4000 and 4500 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.