Wind Advisory issued March 26 at 1:27PM PDT until March 27 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 2 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.