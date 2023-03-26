Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 26 at 1:27PM PDT until March 27 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 2 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

