Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 1:12AM PDT until March 29 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 and
50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.