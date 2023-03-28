Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 12:49PM PDT until March 29 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From noon to 10 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…More localized winds for Tuesday night into
Wednesday morning will become stronger and more widespread for
Wednesday afternoon and early evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

