Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 12:49PM PDT until March 30 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 2 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…More localized winds for Tuesday night into
Wednesday morning will become stronger and more widespread for
Wednesday afternoon and early evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.