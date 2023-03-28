Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 9:04PM PDT until March 30 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 2 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…More localized winds Tuesday night into
Wednesday morning, will become stronger and more widespread for
Wednesday afternoon and early evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.