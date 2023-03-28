Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
March 29, 2023 5:42 AM
Published 9:04 PM

Wind Advisory issued March 28 at 9:04PM PDT until March 30 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 2 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…More localized winds Tuesday night into
Wednesday morning, will become stronger and more widespread for
Wednesday afternoon and early evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content