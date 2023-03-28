Winter Storm Warning issued March 28 at 1:00PM PDT until March 30 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches possible above 5000 feet with locally 12 to 18 inches on

higher peaks. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Wednesday to 2 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will rise to around 6000

feet Wednesday morning, then fall to 3500 to 4000 feet late

Wednesday night and rise to 4000 to 4500 feet Thursday. The most

significant snowfall is expected above 5000 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.