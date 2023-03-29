Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 7:42 PM
Published 11:21 AM

Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 11:21AM PDT until March 29 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content