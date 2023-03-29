Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 2:01AM PDT until March 29 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.