Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 2:58AM PDT until March 29 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…More localized winds will become stronger

and more widespread for this afternoon and early evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.