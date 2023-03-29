Wind Advisory issued March 29 at 2:58AM PDT until March 29 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…More localized winds will become stronger
and more widespread for this afternoon and early evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.