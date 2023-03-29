Winter Storm Warning issued March 29 at 1:30PM PDT until March 30 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches possible above 5000 feet with locally 12 to 18 inches on

higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.