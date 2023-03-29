Winter Storm Warning issued March 29 at 2:47AM PDT until March 30 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches possible above 5000 feet with locally 12 to 18
inches on higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will rise to around 6000
feet this morning, then fall to 3500 to 4000 feet late tonight
and rise to 4000 to 4500 feet Thursday. The most significant
snowfall is expected above 5000 feet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.