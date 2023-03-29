Winter Storm Warning issued March 29 at 2:47AM PDT until March 30 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches possible above 5000 feet with locally 12 to 18 inches on

higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will rise to around 6500

feet this morning, then fall to 3500 to 4000 feet late tonight

and rise to 4000 to 4500 feet Thursday. The most significant

snowfall is expected above 5000 feet..

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.