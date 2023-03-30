Special Weather Statement issued March 30 at 5:17PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

RRA

At 516 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fontana, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

San Bernardino, Fontana, Rialto, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, Highland,

Colton, Muscoy, Devore and Bloomington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.