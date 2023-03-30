Special Weather Statement issued March 30 at 5:17PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 516 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles west of Lucerne Valley, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.