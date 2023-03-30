Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued March 30 at 9:06AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 906 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Camp Pendleton, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Oceanside, Temecula, Vista, Camp Pendleton, Fallbrook, Murrieta, Camp
Pendleton South, Camp Pendleton North, Santa Rosa Plateau, Bonsall,
De Luz and Rainbow.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

