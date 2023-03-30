Skip to Content
today at 10:57 AM
Published 2:59 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 2:59AM PDT until March 30 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A snow level of 3500 to 4000 feet will rise
to around 4000 feet in the afternoon. The most significant snow
accumulations are expected above 5000 feet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

