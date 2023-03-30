Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 2:59AM PDT until March 30 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 9

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A snow level of 3500 to 4000 feet will rise

to around 4000 feet in the afternoon. The most significant snow

accumulations are expected above 5000 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.