High Wind Warning issued April 2 at 12:23AM PDT until April 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Morongo Basin and Cadiz Basin.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust will also be possible
which may impact travel on Highway 62 between Vidal Junction and
Yucca Valley.
Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other
lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of
motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile
vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of
sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing
dust which could drastically reduce visibility.