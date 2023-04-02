High Wind Warning issued April 2 at 2:22PM PDT until April 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. Strongest gusts will be near the
desert foothills and on the slopes.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur Monday
afternoon through evening…with significant blowing dust and
sand possible in the deserts.
Use caution if you must drive.