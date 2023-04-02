High Wind Warning issued April 2 at 2:55AM PDT until April 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur Monday

afternoon through evening…with significant blowing dust and

sand possible in the deserts.

Use caution if you must drive.