High Wind Warning issued April 2 at 2:55AM PDT until April 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur Monday
afternoon through evening…with significant blowing dust and
sand possible in the deserts.
Use caution if you must drive.