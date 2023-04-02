High Wind Warning issued April 2 at 9:06PM PDT until April 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 80 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. Strongest gusts will be near the
desert foothills and on the slopes.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Significant visibility reductions are likely in the
deserts in blowing dust and sand. Strong winds could damage
trees and other objects. Travel will be difficult for motorists.
Use caution if you must drive.