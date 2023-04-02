Wind Advisory issued April 2 at 5:40PM PDT until April 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected…shifting to the northwest Monday evening.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Northwest
Deserts. In California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado
River Valley.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will make for dangerous
recreation on area lakes with elevated wave activity making
small craft prone to capsizing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.