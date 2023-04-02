Wind Advisory issued April 2 at 9:06PM PDT until April 4 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County
Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County
Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to 5 AM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur Monday
afternoon and evening near the coast.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.