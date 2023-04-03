Blowing Dust Advisory issued April 3 at 8:07AM MST until April 3 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one

quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the

Wind Advisory, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

55-60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Chuckwalla Valley.

* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this

evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for

larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage

possible.

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter

blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, pull aside, stay alive.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.