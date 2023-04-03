Dust Storm Warning issued April 3 at 1:06PM PDT until April 3 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

North central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 300 PM PDT.

* At 105 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Baker, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind up

to 60 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by satellite imagery.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

*

This includes Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 119

and 186, and Highway 127 from Baker to mile marker 30.

Locations impacted include…

Cima, Baker, Mid Hills Campground, Nipton, Mountain Pass and Nipton

And Ivanpah Roads.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!