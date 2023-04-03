Dust Storm Warning issued April 3 at 11:15AM PDT until April 3 at 1:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

North central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 115 PM PDT.

* At 1113 AM PDT, a dust channel was 12 miles northeast of Baker,

moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in

excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by satellite imagery.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

*

This includes Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 129

and 165, and Highway 127 from Baker to mile marker 25.

Locations impacted include…

Baker.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!