Dust Storm Warning issued April 3 at 1:46PM PDT until April 3 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 145 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Baker, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one quarter mile visibility with damaging wind

up to 60 mph.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

This includes Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 119

and 186, and Highway 127 from Baker to mile marker 30.

Locations impacted include…

Cima, Baker, Mid Hills Campground, Nipton, Mountain Pass and Nipton

And Ivanpah Roads.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!