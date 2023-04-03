Dust Storm Warning issued April 3 at 1:46PM PDT until April 3 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 145 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Baker, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Less than one quarter mile visibility with damaging wind
up to 60 mph.
SOURCE…Public.
IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.
This includes Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 119
and 186, and Highway 127 from Baker to mile marker 30.
Locations impacted include…
Cima, Baker, Mid Hills Campground, Nipton, Mountain Pass and Nipton
And Ivanpah Roads.
Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.
Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!