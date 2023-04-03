Dust Storm Warning issued April 3 at 6:14PM MST until April 3 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Central La Paz County in west central Arizona…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 815 PM MST/815 PM PDT/.

* At 611 PM MST/611 PM PDT/, a large area of blowing dust was

observed moving across portions of Eastern Riverside County and La

Paz County, including Interstate 10.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Emergency Management.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 63.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 100 and 156.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 54.

Locations impacted include…

Parker, Desert Center, Blythe, Quartzsite, Nicholls Warm Springs,

Brenda, Buckskin Mountain Park, Blythe Airport, Bouse, Ripley,

Midland, Vicksburg Junction, Vicksburg, Eagle Mtn and Harcuvar.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!