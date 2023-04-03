Dust Storm Warning issued April 3 at 7:20PM PDT until April 3 at 8:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 720 PM PDT, dust channels were observed moving across portions of

Eastern Riverside County, including sections of Interstate 10.

HAZARD…Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Emergency Management.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 100 and 131.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 22.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!